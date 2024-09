The Rev. Dr. Sheryl Kujawa-Holbrook was nominated and confirmed as 14th Historiographer of The Episcopal Church by the 81st General Convention meeting in June 2024. Editor of the Historical Society of the Episcopal Church’s peer-reviewed journal, Anglican and Episcopal History, she has been an Episcopal priest since 1985, currently in the Diocese of Los Angeles and formerly in Massachusetts. She is Professor of Practical Theology and Christian History at Claremont School of Theology and Professor of Anglican Studies, emerita, at Bloy House, the Episcopal School of Theology at Los Angeles. She is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

The office of Historiographer was established in 1838 when it was recognized records of the church’s founding were being lost. The directive then was to prepare “from the most original sources now extant” a faithful Ecclesiastical History to the formation of the Episcopal Church. The duties go beyond writing history and include studying historical documents, methods and writings of other historians. At the root of the position, a historiographer is charged with keeping history alive.

“This is a time when there is a great deal of historical research across the church as parishes, dioceses, schools, and other commissions and institutions investigate their histories and address long-standing issues like involvement in enslavement and in residential schools to raise lost voices and begin working toward authentic reconciliation and reparations,” Kujawa-Holbrook shared in a recent interview. “My interest in history is based on moments of connection when our ancestors speak to us from the past, and it is up to us if we learn from their experiences to interrupt damaging cycles or even celebrate significant breakthroughs. I believe that historical consciousness is integral to the exercise of ministry.”

Following the resignation of Dr. R. Bruce Mullin, who served in the position from 2012-2022, the House of Bishops made no nomination an under Canon I.1.5.d., the Historiographer became the Registrar of The Episcopal Church. This was the Rev. Dr. Canon Michael Barlowe who served until Kujawa-Holbrook was confirmed in 2024. A list of previous historiographers is at hsec.us/List-Historiographers.

Kujawa-Holbrook holds several academic degrees, including an M.T.S. in Church History and Women's Studies in Religion from Harvard Divinity School and Ph.D. in Christian History from Boston College. She has been active as a teacher, scholar, and historian for almost 40 years, authored dozens of books and numerous articles and reviews in academic journals and church publications. She was Suzanne Radley Hiatt Professor of Feminist Pastoral Theology and Church History at Episcopal Divinity School from 1998-2009 and its Academic Dean from 2005-2009.

Dr. J. Michael Utzinger, President of the Historical Society, notes “it has been a pleasure working with Sheryl as editor of our journal. The gifts and abilities she brings to serve as Historiographer of the Episcopal Church will be a blessing in helping all of us to share our stories and remember our history.”